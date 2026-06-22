Berwyn family searching for missing tricycle belonging to 5-year-old boy with special needs

A family in Berwyn, Illinois, is asking for the public's help in finding a missing tricycle belonging to a little boy with special needs.

Five-year-old Santiago has cerebral palsy and uses his Rifton adaptive blue trike three times a week.

The tricycle was stolen from the family's back porch in Berwyn last week.

The family says Santiago is a warrior, but he depends on his tricycle. The mother says he's been asking for the tricycle and is sad knowing it's not home.

They are asking the community to spread the word about the missing trike in hopes someone may have seen it.