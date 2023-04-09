Family of Marshall basketball star DeDe Rainey holds fundraiser

CHICAGO (CBS) -- DeDe Rainey was a former high school basketball star and budding entrepreneur, but her life was cut short when she was shot and killed last summer.

On Saturday her family honored her memory in a very fitting way -- the DeDe Rainey Basketball Fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held Saturday at the Breakthrough FamilyPlex in Garfield Park.

DeDe and her twin sister Miyanda led Chicago's Marshall HIgh School to the Class 2A Girls State Basketball Championship in 2018.

But last July DeDe was fatally shot while getting out of her car in her own driveway.

Her mom said DeDe loved life and people.

"I want people to remember her smile, how she loved people, how she went out of her way for any and everybody. She never turned a person away. If you ever needed something she was always there. And we just want people to know that she still lives within us. We'll never let her name die down or never let her name go in vain," she said.

MIyanda said money raised Saturday will go to the DeDe Rainey Foundation, which is dedicated to helping the siblings of gun violence victims, and to her family's efforts to bring DeDe's killer to justice.