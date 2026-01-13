Family honoring their late husband, father gifted tickets to Bears game against Rams on Sunday

A Mount Greenwood mom and her son are heading to the Bears game on Sunday after they were gifted free tickets by a complete stranger.

The family said this Sunday's matchup means the world to them.

This week, 9-year-old Mikey Moriarty took photos all around the city — places that remind Mikey and his mom, Ruth Moriarity, of his dad, Mike.

Mike would have been 40 on Monday, born January 12.

"We keep the memory going. It's important. He was the most wonderful man in the world," Ruth said.

She said Mikey was only 2 years old when his dad, Mike, died unexpectedly.

"He loved Chicago sports. It was his everything," she said.

And he was a diehard Bears fan, which is why they made a necessary stop for another photo-op.

"I said hey mom pull over at Soldier Field. I will take a picture for Mike and send it to him, my father-in-law," Ruth said.

Little did they know Steve Buzil with SitClose Tickets was nearby.

He said he was outside Soldier Field doing another media interview about ticket sales on Sunday when he came across Ruth and Mikey.

"I don't know how it happened, but I'm going to turn a bad thing into a good thing. A lifelong memory for that kid," he said.

After hearing Mike's story and why they were taking these photos all across the city, Buzil gave them an offer no Bears fan could turn down.

"And then he was like, 'Would you like to take him to a playoff game?' and I'm thinking in my head this can't be real," Ruth said.

They were given two tickets to see the Bears take on the Rams on Sunday.

"I get to do something that my husband would have dreamed of. Taking his son to a Bears playoff game? That would have been the end all be all for him," Ruth said.

In fact, the last time the Bears played the Rams in the playoffs was the NFC championship in 1986. They won 24-0. It's the same day Mike Moriarty was born.

"They had a great season. They should be proud. But do I think my husband will be on the sidelines pulling some miracles? I hope so," she said.

Ruth said the minute the day starts on Sunday, and they enter Soldier Field, Mike will be standing with them, and the only person she can thank is Buzil.

"I am never going to be able to vocalize what that man has done for us," she said.

"I don't want any recognition. I just want to know in my heart that I sent this kid and his mother to honor his father. They will remember this for the rest of his life. That to me is worth a million dollars," Buzil said.