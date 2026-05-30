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Family displaced after car crashes into townhome in Woodstock, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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A family was displaced after a car crashed into a townhome in Woodstock, Illinois, early Saturday morning. 

According to the Woodstock Fire and Rescue District, a car crashed into the first floor of an end-unit townhome in the 2300 block of Linden Drive just before 2:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported inside the home but officials said two adults and two children were asleep at the time of the crash. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The vehicle caused significant damage to the exterior wall of the residence, including into the living space. Officials said the residence was deemed "uninhabitable pending repairs."

The American Red Cross was also requested to assist the displaced family.   

The crash remains under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department  

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