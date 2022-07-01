Family celebrating Plainfield man's recovery a year after terrible motorcycle crash; you can help

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A year after a Plainfield man was injured in a motorcycle crash, his wife is asking for your help in wishing him a very happy birthday.

Tim Flannery was in a serious motorcycle accident last July. He spent the next nine months in the hospital.

The crash left him permanently disabled, and requiring 24-hour care.

The one thing that kept Tim going while in the hospital were cards; from loved ones, even strangers.

As we approach the anniversary of the accident and Tim's birthday, his wife, Joann, is aiming to get her husband a new influx of cards to keep him motivated.

Tim was back at the hospital on Friday, recovering from another procedure.

"It gives me strength, you know? Some days I get so down, but then I look at all these cards, you know of everybody trying to give me words of encouragement. And it just really builds my strength back up," he said.

Tim says when he has a tough physical therapy session, even one card gives him motivation to do one more rep.

If you would like to send him some words of encouragement, you can contact her on Facebook.

Joann also is throwing Tim a party on July 9 at Dellwood Park in Lockport.