Neighbors helping families, businesses impacted by devastating fire in Blue Island

A massive Halloween fire turned into a nightmare for families in Blue Island.

Neighbors are now stepping up to help those who were impacted by the fire that destroyed both apartments on the top level, as well as businesses below.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at an auto repair shop in the 12800 block of South Western Avenue on Saturday evening. Video captured the flames shooting through the building — smoke was seen for miles.

Dave Mendoza and his fiancée Beth Ann called the building home for more than a decade. For them, the damage is more than what can be seen. It's the pieces of a life that can't simply be replaced.

"With Robby, that's just a whole different meaning ... you can't replace that, he said."

Beth Ann Thoma's 11-year-old son, Robby, was killed in a hit-and-run in 2005. Everything she had connected to him was in the apartment

"She had a lot of his clothes, toys, artwork, things from school," Dave said. "I hate seeing her go through that. It's like he's dying all over again," Dave said.

Kayla Denham and her daughter, Cora, are also experiencing a loss, sharing a photo of their dog, Wendy, who was trapped inside and didn't make it out.

As families try to process what they've lost, neighbors are reminding them they're not alone.

Area businesses are collecting donations and raising money for both the families and businesses left to pick up the pieces.

Gerry Burns, who runs Blue Island Music, says the amount of smoke coming from the building was unbelievable.

"It's all wood and it's old and it just went up like a matchbox," he said.

He's now facing the uncertainty of what can be saved from his business.

"I'm trying to save the instruments that I can, but with the smoke damage, it's hard to say."

His spot has been a Blue Island staple for more than 30 years, but he says now the music must go on.

"That's about it. I've got people that depend on me, you know."

Local bakery Iversons, down the street from where the fire occurred, is continuing to collect donations and money for the families that will go toward helping them rebuild — from basic necessities to finding a place to call home.