Driver injured after ice falls from semi-truck, damages work van windshield in Marengo, Illinois

A plumbing worker's windshield was damaged Friday afternoon when a chunk of snow or ice fell from a semi-truck in front of him as he was driving in Chicago's far northwestern suburbs.

Around 12:50 p.m., firefighters with the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a report of a crash in the 9200 block of South Grant Highway in unincorporated McHenry County near Marengo.

When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a work van's windshield had sustained significant damage after a chunk of snow or ice fell from a semi-trailer truck in front of the van, hitting the windshield and injuring the driver.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

Fire officials said the incident serves as a reminder about the importance of removing snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.