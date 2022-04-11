Only on 2: One light pole at Sox park is removed after CBS 2 questions the city about its safety

Light pole at Sox park is removed after CBS 2 questions the city about its safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The ballpark will be filled on Tuesday for the White Sox home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Only on 2 - we've been examining potentially dangerous light poles outside the ballpark. There are some changes to those rusted-out poles after CBS 2 went to the city for some answers

CBS 2's Steven Graves reports at least one pole is gone, a week later. A cone is covering where it used to be, but other rusty poles have just have new paint on them. But is that enough?

Doctor Gongkang Fu, a structural engineer with the Illinois Institute of Technology expressed concern last week over rusted, hole-ridden pole outside Guaranteed Rate field.

"This is very dangerous," Fu said.

It's now gone after worries it could fall on or around the busy 35th Street. The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) now placing a cone over it, taking action right after CBS 2 called it to their attention. And before thousands attend the White Sox home opener Tuesday and other games this season.

"It should have been removed ASAP."

Engineer, Doctor Sammy Tin, has helped the CBS 2 investigators asses city light poles for years. Ones with rusty bases in danger of falling, like others that have in the past on people and vehicles.

Now in Arizona, CBS 2 sent him pictures of other poles around Sox park that did not have holes, but rusted bases that the city recently painted over.

"The painting of the external surfaces will protect the base of the pole from additional corrosion," Tin said.

But last week, CBS 2 saw Doctor Fu remove what he called corroded steel from inside the pole.

"That means there is significant internal corrosion," he said.

While CDOT inspected the structures two weeks ago, it is unclear what specific check-ups took place.

"They should have done some ultrasonic inspection to measure the residual thickness of the metal. And their corrective treatment should depend on those measurements," said Tin.

A 2018 city audit on light poles on the block showed at least four with significant rust damage. It's unclear if any were replaced. Some further down on 35th Street are no more, just a rusty base left behind.

CDOT said the cone will stay on top of the base to protect the public and wiring until a new pole comes in, saying supply chain issues are effecting orders.