Fallen Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca honored on Gold Star Families Memorial wall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca was shot and killed in April while returning home from his shift on the city's Southwest Side.

On Wednesday, Huesca's name joined those of other fallen officers on a memorial wall in Chicago in an emotional ceremony at which Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke.

Officer Huesca's mother, brother, and sister were all in attendance when his name was revealed at the Gold Star Families Memorial alongside Soldier Field. It was a somber night as Chicago paused for the occasion.

"This is an incredibly beautiful and meaningful recognition," said Huesca's sister, Lily O'Brien.

The family said seeing Huesca's name brings the reality that their loved one is truly gone.

"It's knowing that he's not here, but your heart and soul saying that he's traveling somewhere, and he's going to come back," O'Brien said tearfully, "and seeing his name makes it's real that he's not."

CBS

Huesca, a six-year veteran who worked with the Calumet Area Priority Response Team, was targeted as he was returning home from his shift while still in uniform on Sunday, April 21 in the 5500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park neighborhood. Police were first called to the scene by a ShotSpotter alert.

Huesca was two days away from his 31st birthday at the time.

While months have passed, Huesca's mother said the support from around the country—but especially the CPD force—remains a needed crutch.

"The kindness, and I'll be glad for the prayers," said Edith Huesca.

During the daytime ceremony Wednesday, police Supt. Larry Snelling reminded the family that Chicago and its police department will never forget Officer Huesca.

"What a great family. When you talk to them, you can tell they are great human beings—and they come from great stock," said Snelling. "That's why Luis Huesca was such a great police officer."

As Huesca's family joined the Gold Star Families, the mother of another fallen member of the force, Officer Aréanah Preston, offered encouragement.

"Last year, my family stood where you stand today," said Dionne Mhoon, "but please know that my family, and the entire Gold Star and Memorial Foundation, stand beside you during this unimaginable time."

The ceremony continued well into the night, as the names of the 603 fallen Chicago Police officers were read out loud. It was the kind of night Chicago has seen too many times.