At 150 years old, family-run Merz Apothecary has grown into a Chicago staple

While the United States is marking a big birthday this year, so is a small family business in Chicago that has grown into a neighborhood staple, drawing shoppers from far and wide.

In 250 years of U.S. history, there are countless examples the American dream achieved.

Merz Apothecary, in Lincoln Square, has more than half that time under its belt.

"We have certified herbalists, we have makeup artists, we have men's grooming specialists, we have fragrance specialists," said owner Anthony Qaiyum.

Merz Apothecary is 150 years old; part retail, part time capsule.

"We always say you can find everything for your body and really your home, but everything your body inside and out," Qaiyum said. "We come from a culture of pharmacy, serving international customers, and really old school service."

Its success feels like a uniquely American story.

"Merz Apothecary was started by Peter Merz in Lakeview in 1875," Qaiyum said.

As Swiss German Chicagoan, Merz catered to his community, and kept the store in the family for three generations. But the 1970's brought struggle.

"In 1972, Ralph Merz, the grandson, was going to sell the business and close it down permanently, because he couldn't find a buyer," Qaiyum said.

Then, friends persuaded a 26-year-old pharmacist who wanted a new challenge to take a look.

"There was no reason why he should buy this old store, where the customers speak German and he was born in India and raised in Pakistan," Qaiyum said.

That man was Qaiyum's father, Abdul.

"But he just fell in love with it. I think the smell of the herbs, the jars on the wall," Qaiyum said. "As he always says, he was just sort of struck dumb."

His next move proved to be very smart – moving the store to Lincoln Square in 1982. In the early years of the internet, Qaiyum's father suggested that he build Merz' first online store. A few dozen years later, Qaiyum is now the fifth owner of the apothecary.

He attributes the store's longevity to a few things, like its diverse staff and clientele.

"Our team, collectively, speaks about 14 to 15 languages," Qaiyum said.

The shelves are still filled with history, whether it's blends of tea dating back to the 1800s, or presidential scents, like a recreation of the fragrance that worn by George Washington.

"He bought it in their Newport, Rhode Island, perfumery and chemist shop," Qaiyum said.

You'll find them alongside international staples, up and coming brands with great design, and the works of local small businesses.

That diversity in product brought in Texan Lisa Vannucchi, who made Merz part of her girls weekend trip.

"I found that this was an incredible store, that they had not only a wide variety of niche perfume houses, but also that they had so many other amazing personal care items, and had this cool, I guess, art deco feel," she said. "The fact that they chose to represent local Chicago brands here, that was really special to me."

She went home with more than she expected, and that experience repeats itself every day.

"I couldn't be more proud, and I always I tell people I view my job as being the steward of this place," Qaiyum said.

Each customer becomes their own kind of steward, writing the very American story of Merz Apothecary's next 150 years.

Merz' future includes branching out beyond the shelves. In 2022, the apothecary bought a New York candle company, bringing production back to Chicago.