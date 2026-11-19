Many consider the accordion an old-fashioned instrument, but there's a lot more to it than meets the ear.

It might not be as familiar to you as the guitar, the flute, or the trumpet, but the accordion boasts a big personality all its own.

At the Chicagoland Accordion Academy, seasoned players and new learners alike share a love for the quirky and versatile musical instrument.

"When you play tennis, they tell you that the tennis racket is an extension of your arm. This is an extension of my heart. It's part of me. You know, you wear it. It's different than any other instrument," said academy founder and director Mary Ann Covone.

She said the accordion, in its many styles, is not a combination of instruments, but rather a combination of different sounds and pitches.

The accordion can be a bit of a mystery to those of us who haven't seen one.

The left and right sides can play melody and/or accompaniment, but in different ways. But there's no sound without the bellows in the middle. They expand and collapse to pump air through reeds similar to those of a clarinet.

Professor emeritus Joan Sommers started the accordion program at the University of Missouri–Kansas City more than 50 years ago.

"It's an old instrument. It's had many changes," she said.

The first accordion-type instruments originated in ancient China.

Different versions relied on wind coming not from bellows, but from the player's mouth.

In the U.S., the accordion's fame soared from the 1930s to the 1950s.

When it gained popularity on TV shows like The Lawrence Welk Show, many people came to associate the accordion with polka music, but lifelong fan Daiva Kisielius said there's so much more.

"You can make it sound like a violin, you can make it sound like a clarinet, like an organ," she said. "I can play anything from a polka to a tango to a waltz, and it's just a lot of fun for me."

So why did it lose its popularity?

"Rock and roll happened. I think that's what happened, and the accordion went out of fashion," Covone said.

Today, Covone is on a mission to bring that love of accordion back to life.

For years, she was president of the Accordion Teachers Guild, and now as head of the Chicagoland Accordion Academy, she's hopeful.

"Many of the closet accordion players are coming out," she said. "I can't tell you why. I can tell you there's a resurgence for sure."

The future might be in musicians like Ricky and Paulina. They're 10 years old, best friends, and they love the instrument.

"It's just like a really nice sound, and it makes me feel joy," Paulina said.

"It teaches me a whole other language, like a very unique language, and a language not many other people can do," Ricky said.