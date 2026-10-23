Issue at Exxon Mobil Joliet Refinery contributing to high Chicago area gas prices

An issue at the Exxon Mobil Joliet Refinery is contributing to the skyrocketing gas prices in the Chicago area.

An Exxon Mobil spokesperson told CBS News Chicago that the refinery is "working to resolve an operational issue," but did not offer further specifics. They said "the safety of the community and our workforce remain our primary focus."

In September, the Joliet Refinery lost power for multiple days. The power outage halted diesel and gasoline production at the facility for the duration.

AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas as of this week is $4.82 in the Chicago. Statewide, the average gas price is $4.67 while the national average is $4.27.