Extra-alarm fire rips through historic felt factory building on Chicago's West Side

Fire rips through old industrial building on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire was raging in an old and historic textile factory in the Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The fire broke out in the old Western Felt Works building, at 4115 W. Ogden Ave. about a block west of Pulaski Road. Flames were seen shooting from the roof, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

The Fire Department called a 3-11 alarm, which automatically sends 12 fire engines, four fire trucks, and two tower ladders, and other equipment—along with about 125 firefighters.

The Western Felt Works building was one of three Ogden-Keeler industrial buildings that on the Endangered List compiled by Preservation Chicago. Western Felt Works was founded in 1899, and Preservation Chicago said its building dated back to 1916.

There was no immediate information on a cause or injuries in the fire.