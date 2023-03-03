Watch CBS News
Exhibit honoring military women in Aurora opening Friday

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- March is Women's History Month and a new exhibit in Aurora is honoring women in the military.

It opens today at the Aurora Grand Army of the Republic Military Museum.

The exhibit highlights the challenges women have faced and overcome while serving in the armed forces.

It will also have personal stories and artifacts from women veterans who are from aurora.

The exhibit runs until September and is free to enter.

