Everyone marches once again at WOOGMS Memorial Day Parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Wellington-Oakdale Old Glory Marching Society – which you may know as WOOGMS - stepped off for its annual Memorial Day Parade in the East Lakeview community Monday.

Neighbors gathered for the unique tradition at the corner of Wellington and Pine Grove avenues, and then marched to the lakefront.

The only rule is that everyone who shows up has to march.

The Jesse White Tumblers – the famous team of acrobats that have been performing for 64 years with former Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White – were on hand to get the crowd going.

WOOGMS has held Memorial and Labor Day parades since 1963. DNAinfo reported in 2013 that it started when Oakdale Avenue resident Al Weisman's neighbor gave him a five-foot flagpole – and he decided to hold a march with the flagpole accompanied by local kids.

On that occasion, fewer than 10 children attended – with one girl strumming the Israeli national anthem "Hatikva" on a violin, DNAinfo reported.