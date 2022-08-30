'Every day is something different': Chicago Lighthouse call center gives the visually impaired a job, chance to serve the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Chicago's near West Side, at the headquarters of one well-known non profit group, there is a lot of activity -- and a lot of happiness.

People who once wondered what they would do for work, today have good jobs and are contributing to their community. As CBS 2's Jim Williams, perhaps you talked to them on the phone and didn't know it.

Michael Hansen had a big question when he was younger:

"How I was going to be gainfully employed as a person who was blind or visually impaired?"

Blind since birth, Hansen feared the odds were not in his favor.

"The statistics for unemployment for people who are blind or visually impaired, able-bodied people who are blind and visually impaired, without any other disabilities, is somewhere between 70% and 80%," he said.

But today, Hansen is not only gainfully employed, he loves his job and his co-workers.

"I'm able to contribute. It's something to do every day. It's income. The second is I get to help people. I get to help the patients who are on phone."

Working at a call center, run by Chicago Lighthouse, the longtime non-profit which serves the blind and visually-impaired.

"I love it. It's a very fast-paced environment. Every day is something different." Marcus Johnson, Chicago Lighthouse call center

The Chicago Lighthouse has contracts with more than 10 clients, including the Illinois Tollway, University of Illinois Health and Cook County Health. So, let's say you need to make a doctor's appointment or pay a bill, there's good chance someone here will take your call.

"I feel that Chicago Lighthouse provides greater service to their employees, but they're also providing an amazing service for the patients of Cook County," said John Prendergast of Cook County Health.

"My job is assisting our patients by making appointments at our eye clinics."

Employees, like Keianna Parker, master this technology to do their jobs.

"It will tell me the name of the clinics. It will tell me the address and on that address line it has the suite number," Parker said.

Ten years ago, CBS 2's Harry Porterfield told us the story of Juan Hernandez, a blind musician playing guitar in Chicago subways. It was challenge to eke out a living. In fact, he was robbed several times.

"I went to apply to different places. I submitted my resume but the calls never came."

Until he went to work at the call center. Today, he and wife own a home.

"I never, never in my life would imagine that I would find a job due to my disability. I am blind since birth," Hernandez said.

The money Chicago Lighthouse earns from clients makes it possible to expand its services.

"You can't rely on donations, you can't rely on grants and you can't rely on funding from state or federal government. So you have to have something that's coming in that is self-sustaining and we found that with call centers," said Kathy Stoeberl of Chicago Lighthouse.

It's a big win for all: Lighthouse is supported. The clients are happy and employees have good-paying jobs, and like Michael Hansen: purpose and fulfillment.

"To not just have a job but to work for a greater mission and to work with great people, it's just been better than I could have ever imagined in so many different ways," Hansen said. "It has been a tremendous blessing in my life."

The folks at the Chicago Lighthouse tell us they're happy to talk to other businesses and government agencies about setting up call centers them.

They say the weather doesn't matter. It could be a snowstorm. Their employees are on the job, on time, eager to work. Today, more than 300 people work the call centers and last year, Chicago Lighthouse answered 6.5 million calls.

Click here for more information and how you can help.

Small changes, such as putting speed bumps at intersections, could make even the busiest roads safer for people with... Posted by The Chicago Lighthouse on Monday, August 29, 2022