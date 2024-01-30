Man charged with assaulting and robbing 2 postal workers in north Chicago suburb

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with robbing two postal workers on consecutive days in north suburban Evanston in September 2022.

A federal indictment unsealed on Monday charges Everett Pullett, 33, with two counts of assaulting a postal worker with intent to rob, and one count of illegally possessing a mail key.

Federal prosecutors said Pullett robbed two postal workers on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27, 2022.

Evanston police have said, in the first robbery, two people wearing masks robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint and stole his "arrow keys," which allow postal workers to access secured areas of condo and apartment buildings. In the second robbery, they again stole a postal worker's arrow keys at gunpoint, and punched the victim before fleeing the scene.

If convicted, Pullett faces up to 25 years in prison for the second assault, and up to 10 years in prison for the first assault and possession of the mail key.

"U.S. Postal Service employees delivering mail to the American people must be allowed to do so safely and securely," said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. "Individuals who use violence against postal carriers to gain access to the public's mail must be held accountable."

Pullett was arrested a day after the second robbery, and had previously faced armed robbery and weapons charges in Cook County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped last week after he was indicted in federal court.

It was not immediately clear if Pullett was in federal custody. He was previously being held in custody on the Cook County charges, according to court records.