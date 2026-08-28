Eventful summer weekend on Chicago's calendar

A busy weekend throughout Chicagoland is in full swing.

It is the last weekend of August, just about three weeks away from the official start of fall. This weekend, there's plenty of ways for Chicagoans to soak in the last bit of summer, celebrating culture and history.

Benno Ceyer has been the chairman of the Berwyn Route 66 Car Show since its inception, when it started 36 years ago with 30 to 40 cars.

More than three decades later, that number is now more than 800 cars set to be on display this Saturday on Route 66.

Ceyer and volunteers are getting ready for the event, where they expect some 30,000 visitors to experience one of the largest car shows in the region.

"Food is not a problem, entertainment is not a problem," Ceyer said.

The event includes commemorations of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks 25 years ago, as well as celebrations of the country's 250th anniversary, and the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

"It is a celebration of the history of the automotive field that I'm so attached to," Ceyer said.

On the Chicago lakefront, the BTS Army descended on Soldier Field on Friday night for the second of two BTS concerts.

Music also will fill the Edgewater neighborhood at the second annual Edgewater Music Fest on Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and multiple locations downtown for the Chicago House Music Festival & Conference, running through Sunday at Millennium Park, Daley Plaza, the Chicago Cultural Center, the Chicago Riverwalk, and Grant Park.

On Halsted Street, Taste of Greektown brings three days of celebrating the neighborhood.

"That's what it's about; laughter, food, drinking, dancing. We're going to have a great time this weekend," said Constantinos Vitogiannis, manager of Mr. Greek Gyros

Festival goers like Ashley Villareal said events like these help make the most of what's left of the summer.

"I love Greek food, and it just seems like a really great night to celebrate Chicago," Villareal said.

Black on the Block, the country's largest touring marketplace for Black-owned businesses, makes its Chicago debut on Sunday at Soldier Field.