Evanston woman dies from multiple stab wounds; person of interest in custody

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – A woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times Saturday night inside an Evanston residence, according to police.

Officers responded around 9:20 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue of a woman who suffered several stab wounds. When officers arrived at the residence, they located the 30-year-old Evanston woman.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital by the Evanston Fire Department where she was pronounced dead.

Police have a person of interest in custody and said there is no danger to the public.

The Evanston Police Department is currently investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit.

Additional information was not immediately available.