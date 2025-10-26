Evanston tenants threatening lawsuit against private equity realty group for violating rent laws

Dozens of tenants in Evanston are demanding fair treatment from their landlord, Quadrel Realty Group.

The group is a private equity company that manages over 100 housing units in Evanston.

Some residents said they have seen their rent increase by $1,000 since the company purchased their buildings three years ago. There have also been reported issues with maintenance and pest control.

Tenants have since formed a union, the Quadrel Tenants Union, and are threatening to sue Quadrel for violating local rent laws, such as adding unfair fees and not providing timely notices for lease renewals and terminations.

"Places we rent are our homes, where we sleep and raise our families. Where we make breakfast for kids and send them to school," said Timothy Barnett, "Quadrel must maintain its buildings, must charge fees and rent that are legal and ethical, and most important, must respect its tenants, especially our children and those on fixed incomes are the most vulnerable."

CBS News Chicago reached out to the company for comment, but has not heard back.