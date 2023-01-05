Evanston reparations committee to hear testimony from residents
CHICGAO (CBS)-- The City of Evanston's reparations committee will meet to hear more testimony from residents about how governmental and systemic racism have harmed their lives.
Evanston has a reparations program that gives grants to Black neighbors who are victims of housing discrimination.
Last year, 16 people were awarded up to $25,000 from the program for home ownership or home repairs.
Thursday's reparations committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Morton Civic Center in Evanston.
