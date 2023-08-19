Evanston police increase presence at Art & Big Fork Festival after report of armed man

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police is increasing their presence after a report of a man with a gun at the Art and Big Fork Festival Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened near Grove and Judson where the man displayed a handgun.

He was described as an African American man in his 30s wearing black pants, a black shot, and a black baseball hat with sunglasses.

The area has since been checked and cleared. The man was not located but police say the investigation does not indicate a present or future danger to the public. The increased presence will last through the remainder of the festival.

Anyone who observes any suspicious activity or has any information on the investigation is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department at 847-866-5000.