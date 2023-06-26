Watch CBS News
Local News

Evanston planning extra security for return of July 4th Parade

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Evanston city leaders want to make sure everyone celebrates safely this 4th of July, as their parade returns for the first time in four years.

Extra police officers are expected to patrol the parade route for Evanston's 4th of July Parade on Tuesday afternoon.

Police K-9 teams also will be searching for suspicious items in the area, and a drone will be keeping an eye on the festivities from the sky.

It will be Evanston's first 4th of July Parade since 2019.

After the parade, Evanston's 4th of July concert and fireworks show will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Arrington Lakefront Lagoon at Dawes Park.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 3:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.