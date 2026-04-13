Evanston beach passes for 2026 going on sale

It may be warm enough to seem like it's time to hit the beach, but it's not — and hitting the beach in the rain, as the weather will involve much of this week in Chicago, is not advised at any time.

But while beaches in the north Chicago suburb of Evanston aren't open yet, beach passes were set to go on sale Monday.

Unlike Chicago beaches, which are free to everyone, passes are required to enter Lake Michigan beaches in Evanston. Proof of residency is required to obtain the passes.

People who live in the city of Evanston can pick up their free passes during regular business hours at community centers.

Free beach passes are available to Evanston residents living in 60201 and 60202. Residents of the Skevanston ZIP code of 60203 — who have Evanston mailing addresses and fall into Evanston school districts, but actually live in Skokie — are not eligible for free beach passes.

Residents of the two eligible ZIP codes can obtain the passes at:

Levy Senior Center, 300 Dodge Ave. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Ecology Center, 2024 McCormick Blvd. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Fleetwood-Jourdain Community Center, 1655 Foster St. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday).

Chandler-Newberger Community Center, 1028 Central St. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).

Prieto Community Center, 430 Asbury Ave. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday).

Robert Crown Community Center, 1801 Main St. (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily).

Dempster Street Beach Office, 1251 Lake Shore Blvd. (seasonal location)

Clark Street Beach Office, 1811 Sheridan Rd. (seasonal location)

Those who do not live in Evanston can still visit the city's beaches, but they cost money. Residents of Skokie — including those in the Skevanston ZIP code of 60203 and also those in 60076 and 60077 — are eligible for discounted rates with proof of Skokie residency.

For Skokie residents, passes cost $35 from April 14 to June 6, $43 from June 7 to Aug. 1, and $24 from Aug. 2 to Labor Day. For all other non-Evanston residents, passes cost $63 from April 13 to June 5, $85 from June 6 to Aug. 1, and $43 from Aug. 2 to Labor Day.

These prices are unchanged from last year.

Non-Evanston residents can also purchase daily beach tickets at beach entrances (no cash allowed), at the Dempster Street Beach office at 1251 Lake Shore Blvd. (cash, credit, Apple Pay), or at the Clark Street Bach office at 1811 Sheridan Rd. (cash, credit, Apple Pay).

While Skevanston residents are not automatically eligible for free beach passes, students who are enrolled in School District 65 or 202 (Evanston Township High School), but do not live in Evanston are eligible for free beach admission — along with their families. Each household member must provide proof that they live with a district student.

Northwestern University students can receive a free season beach pass with their current school year student ID. Northwestern staff and faculty are not eligible for free passes.

Guests of Evanston residents can get beach tickets for a day for $5, with each Evanston resident being limited to 20 tickets per person maximum.

Evanston beaches open Saturday, May 23.