Epworth United Methodist Church to hold last service in historic Edgewater church building

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Epworth United Methodist Church in Edgewater will soon hold its last service in its historic church building.

The church building at 5253 N. Kenmore Ave. has served the congregation for more than 130 years. A National Register of Historic Places application says construction on the church began in 1889 and was completed in 1891, with an addition following in 1930.

But church leaders said they could not afford the millions of dollars in renovations the building needed, so they are selling it to a developer who plans to convert the landmark church into condos.

The final service is this Sunday.

After this weekend, Epworth will hold joint services at Unity Lutheran Church, 1212 W. Balmoral Ave.