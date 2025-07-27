Watch CBS News
Epic Con attendees gather at Navy Pier despite event's cancellation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Official Epic Con events scheduled to take place this weekend at Navy Pier were abruptly canceled earlier this week.

When the entertainment company hosting the event announced its cancellation, fans were left in the cold. Many of them already had flights and hotels that couldn't be refunded.

Despite the announcement, fans made the best of the situation by hosting a meet-up at Navy Pier on Saturday.

They gathered to talk about the show and even exchanged tokens related to Epic Con.

The company posted a statement online just eight days before the show was supposed to take place, saying, "We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances outside of our control, we are canceling Epic Con Chicago ... "

