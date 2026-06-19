Amid dancing and marching, Englewood's Juneteenth celebrations hold the holiday's meaning close

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 enslaved people learned they were finally free. In Englewood, their Juneteenth celebrations were joyous and lively but the true meaning of the holiday was never far from top of mind.

Amid the marching and the dancing at Englewood's Juneteenth "Buy Black" Parade and Festival, the purpose of the holiday was felt clearly.

"Pick that torch up and carry it to the next generation because they will not know unless they got an example," said Pastor Dionelle Hill.

The United Black American Progress Association hosted the parade and festival celebrating Black-owned businesses.

The festival has all kinds of things, from prayer for those in needs, to individuals selling goods. The goal is to encourage the community to support Black-owned businesses.

"We understand as Black people we are on the economic bottom in this country, and we also understand that we need to sustain Black-owned businesses because it helps to sustain ourselves," said Ebonee Stevenson, president of the United Black American Progress Association. "Because these Black-owned businesses employ youth, they help support the community, they give back to the community, so we want to make sure we're giving back to them as well."

Among the exhibitors was educator and bubble therapist Barbara Pillow-Sidibeh, who had a message for young people on Juneteenth.

"You stand on the shoulders of those who came before you. You are not an individual, we are a collective group," she said.

And through this generation and beyond, the spirit of Juneteenth lives on.