Police warn of two Englewood carjackings

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood.

In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle.

The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

7100 block of South Palina Street on Jan. 2, 2023 at 12 a.m.

1500 block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:26 a.m.

The carjacker in these incidents is described as a Black man between 18 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 to 130 pounds. He is also described as having a medium brown complexion and wearing a brown skull cap and brown sweatpants.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8380.