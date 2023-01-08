Watch CBS News
Police warn of two Englewood carjackings

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. 

In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. 

The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said. 

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times: 

  • 7100 block of South Palina Street on Jan. 2, 2023 at 12 a.m.
  • 1500 block of West 74th Street on Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:26 a.m. 

The carjacker in these incidents is described as a Black man between 18 and 35 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and 120 to 130 pounds. He is also described as having a medium brown complexion and wearing a brown skull cap and brown sweatpants. 

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312)747-8380. 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 9:03 PM

