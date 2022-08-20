Watch CBS News
Englewood hosts 61st annual back-to-school parade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration.

The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park.

It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city.

There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 9:42 AM

