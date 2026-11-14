Man shot, killed outside gas station in Englewood

A man was shot a killed while leaving a gas station in Englewood early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man left a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone fired shots.

Police said the shooter drove off in a dark SUV.

The man was multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Area One detectives are investigating.



