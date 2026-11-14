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Man shot, killed outside gas station in Englewood

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was shot a killed while leaving a gas station in Englewood early Saturday morning. 

Just before 5 a.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man left a gas station in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone fired shots.

Police said the shooter drove off in a dark SUV. 

The man was multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area One detectives are investigating.  


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