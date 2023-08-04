Applications for Chicago Treasurer's Office 'Empowerment Scholarship' ends Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Treasurer's Office has a brand-new scholarship to help students starting college in the fall, and this weekend is the last chance to apply.

The deadline for the Empowerment Scholarship is Sunday.

It's a $5,000 scholarship meant to help with education-related expenses for qualifying Chicago students.

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin spoke with CBS 2 about the scholarship.

"The Empowerment Scholarship, it's a financial Empowerment Scholarship program. It really reflects the Treasurer's Office, our commitment to education, which we know is the surest way to building confidence, breaking down barriers, and opening doors to opportunities that build wealth," she said.

Conyears-Ervin is encouraging all Chicago students who are entering their first year of college, either a two-year or four-year, to apply for the scholarship.

"I urge any students who are on the fence about starting college due to concerns about tuition and expenses to apply for this program," added Treasurer Conyears-Ervin. "Students who apply and are awarded a scholarship will have a little less to worry about while getting acclimated to college and their new surroundings."

She is reminding students and parents that Sunday is the last day. Applications are due by 11:59 p.m.

To be eligible for the award, a student must submit:

A completed application

Essay with 500 words max

Resume

High school transcript,

Proof of Chicago residency

Letter of recommendation

All winners will be notified on Monday, Aug. 14, and the scholarships will be presented during the CTO's Financial Youth Symposium and Greek Step Show at Chicago State University on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The application along with additional information can be found at chicagocitytreasurer.com.