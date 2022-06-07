Emmit's Irish Pub closing at end of the month

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One of the city's favorite Irish pubs is closing.

Emmit's is closing at the end of the month and being in River West for 26 years.

You may have been probably seen it in movies like "Uncle Buck," "Backdraft" or "Ocean's Eleven."

The two retired firefighters who own it posted a message on the website thanking customers and inviting them to have a pint and share a memory. Owners released the following statement:

"After 26 wonderful years of serving the River West Community, we are announcing that Emmit's Irish Pub will be closing at the end of June, 2022. We would like to thank our Valued Employees who made Emmit's the most welcoming and iconic Irish Pub in Chicago. We would also like to thank all of our loyal customers and friends for the countless memories. Please stop in, have a pint and share a story."