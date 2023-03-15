Elmwood Park students, faculty to voice safety concerns at Wednesday's board meeting

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Teachers and staff at Elmwood Park High School will voice their safety concerns during a board meeting Wednesday evening.

This comes just a day after students walked out of the classroom in protest. Tuesday's demonstration comes over a week after police say a student brought a gun to school.

Police found the student about a block from the school and charged them.

But students, faculty, and staff say they're concerned about their safety after the principal didn't order a lockdown.

During Wednesday's board meeting, unions representing more than 300 school faculty and staff will speak about their concerns.

In a statement, the groups said they are thankful nobody was physically harmed in the incident, but they want to work with the school administration to get more transparency.

The meeting is at the school at 7 p.m.