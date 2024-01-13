Police shoot man with knife in Chicago suburb while responding to reported suicide attempt

Elgin police officer shot and wounded an apparently suicidal man who came at an officer with a knife early Saturday.

Police said, around 1:30 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a suicidal person at a home in the 900 block of Oak Ridge Boulevard.

When the officer arrived, the person who called for help directed him inside for help with a 29-year-old man who had wounds to his neck and torso.

Police said when the officer tried to help the man, the man began struggling with him, and got hold of a knife and began stabbing himself. He then approached the officer while still holding the knife, and the officer shot him.

The officer then began treating the man before he was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Police said the officer also was taken to the hospital for evaluation, and has been placed on administrative leave while the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force investigates.

"We will be sharing information as soon as possible, including the release of body camera video, after the Public Integrity Task Force's investigation and other critical investigative procedures have been completed," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said.