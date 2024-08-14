ComEd electrical vault fire prompts hazmat response in Chicago's West Loop

Electrical vault fire breaks out in Chicago's West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A ComEd electrical vault caught fire in Chicago's West Loop on Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a Level 2 hazmat response was underway as heavy smoke and flames billowed from the electrical source at 113 North Green Street.

The fire is out, but evacuations are still underway at a nearby hotel.

CBS News Chicago's Kris Habermehl said the Chicago Fire Department could not fight the fire until ComEd crews cut the power source.

This is expected to impact power throughout the area.

This is a developing story.