Watch CBS News
Local News

ComEd electrical vault fire prompts hazmat response in Chicago's West Loop

By Elyssa Kaufman, Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Electrical vault fire breaks out in Chicago's West Loop
Electrical vault fire breaks out in Chicago's West Loop 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) — A ComEd electrical vault caught fire in Chicago's West Loop on Wednesday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed a Level 2 hazmat response was underway as heavy smoke and flames billowed from the electrical source at 113 North Green Street. 

The fire is out, but evacuations are still underway at a nearby hotel. 

snapshot-2024-08-14t054020-954.jpg

CBS News Chicago's Kris Habermehl said the Chicago Fire Department could not fight the fire until ComEd crews cut the power source. 

This is expected to impact power throughout the area. 

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.