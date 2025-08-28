Electrical fire at University Park station disrupts Metra Electric line

An electrical at the University Park, Illinois terminal disrupted service on the Metra Electric line Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. at the University Park station, and forced the station to close. The station will remain closed for an undetermined period of time while repairs are made, Metra said.

Metra trains will make their final stop at Richton Park while the station is closed.

Train traffic may also be slower than usual due to inoperable crossing gates, Metra said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

This makes the second day in a row that Metra service has been disrupted by a problem in the system. On Wednesday afternoon, a Milwaukee District West train was just leaving Union Station at Canal Street in the West Loop when its front wheels derailed — halting service on the Milwaukee District West, Milwaukee District North, and North Central Service lines.

