Police warn of 'pattern of robberies' targeting elderly women.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about what the call a pattern of robberies targeting elderly women.
In two separte incidents, a man and a woman approached the victims and started a conversation before demanding money and jewelry.
In one case they even forced the woman into a car before robbing her.
The first robbery was Tuesday in Belmont Cragin.m The second was a day later in West Humboldt Park.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.