Police warn of 'pattern of robberies' targeting elderly women.

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning about what the call a pattern of robberies targeting elderly women. 

In two separte incidents, a man and a woman approached the victims and started a conversation before demanding money and jewelry.

In one case they even forced the woman into a car before robbing her.

The first robbery was Tuesday in Belmont Cragin.m The second was a day later in West Humboldt Park. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 1:58 AM

