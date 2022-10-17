Watch CBS News
Elderly woman found dead in Douglas apartment building

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A homicide investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in her apartment in the Douglas neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said a family member found the 87-year-old woman sitting in her wheelchair inside her apartment in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim had trauma to her face and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Mae Brown. An autopsy determined she died of multiple injuries from an assault.

Area One detectives are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 7:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

