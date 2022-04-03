Elderly man grazed in shooting on city's West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly man suffered a graze wound in the North Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 2:15 p.m., the victim, 82, was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Monitor when he suffered a graze wound to his right leg by an unknown offender.
The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
