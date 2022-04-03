Watch CBS News

Elderly man grazed in shooting on city's West Side

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – An elderly man suffered a graze wound in the North Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:15 p.m., the victim, 82, was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Monitor when he suffered a graze wound to his right leg by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on April 3, 2022 / 6:55 AM

