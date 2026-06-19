Watch CBS News
CBS News Chicago

Shots fired on Eisenhower Expressway on Chicago's West Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway forced several lanes to close in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

Illinois State Police police said someone inside a White Chevrolet Impala fired shots at a Jeep SUV in the westbound lanes near Kostner Avenue just before 2:40 a.m.

Officials have not released additional details on the shooting. It is not clear if anyone was injured. 

All lanes reopened just after 5:20 a.m.

State police are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward by calling 847-294-4400. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue