EF-0 tornado confirmed to have touched down in Roselle on Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday evening that an EF-0 tornado -- the weakest on a six-level scale -- touched down in west suburban Roselle as a powerful storm ripped through the Chicago area on Monday.

Survey teams investigating the damaged caused by severe thunderstorms in Cook and DuPage counties determined a brief EF-0 tornado touched down in unincorporated Schaumburg and moved into Roselle before lifting just shy of Medinah.

A storm survey completed by the NWS this afternoon, confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down 2 miles south of Schaumburg and traveled 2 miles south to Roselle on Monday evening. The tornado was on the ground for 5 mins, starting at 6:27pm. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/sxAhtjamGe — Albert Ramon (@AlbertRamonTV) June 15, 2022

The tornado caused sporadic damage to trees. CBS 2 also spotted a tractor-trailer truck that was knocked onto its side in Roselle during the storm.

The tornado's winds peaked at 80 mph, as it traveled a 25-yard wide path along a 2.2-mile stretch crossing the Elgin-O'Hare Expreessway.

Teams also determined strong straight-line winds of 70 mph or greater caused widespread damage in Streamwood and other parts of west central Cook County, with winds of up to 95 mph causing damage to buildings in Bellwood and Westchester.