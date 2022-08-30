Watch CBS News
Local News

Education Dept. cancels $1.5 billion of student debt for Westwood College attendees

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Westwood College attendees to have $1.5 billion in debt forgiven
Westwood College attendees to have $1.5 billion in debt forgiven 00:37

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly 80,000 people who attended Westwood College are getting a clean slate.

The Department of Education is canceling $1.5 billion in student debt.

More than 12,000 of those borrowers have ties to Illinois.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) called out the "predatory #4profit colleges that lie & lead Illinoisans into mountains of student debt without a viable degree or career path."

Back in 2012, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan sued the college for deceiving students about its criminal justice program, which is not recognized by Illinois law enforcement agencies.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 5:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.