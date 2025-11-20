Watch CBS News
Edens Expressway lanes closed near Northbrook, Illinois due to downed power lines

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
All lanes of the Edens Expressway have been closed due to a fallen light pole and downed power lines near Northbrook in Chicago's far northern suburbs.

Illinois State Police said, around 3:25 p.m., all eastbound and westbound lanes of the Edens Expressway (Interstate 94) were closed near the I-294 spur, after a crash caused a light pole to fall, leaving power lines hanging low over the expressway.

Police said it's unclear how soon lanes can reopen as crews work to remove the damaged light pole and power lines.

Drivers in the area should seek alternate routes, police said.

