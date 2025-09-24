Eden the dog elected first pet mayor of Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood

Eden the dog voted pet mayor of Portage Park

Brandon Johnson may be the mayor of Chicago, but when it comes to rallying one specific city neighborhood, a canine named Eden is really top dog.

The Northwest Side's Portage Park neighborhood elected Eden its first pet mayor.

The 5-year-old pup is a Great Pyrenees-Labrador retriever mix who visits Portage Park for walks and playtime every day.

Her owner rescued her from PAWS Chicago.

Eden beat more than 60 other candidates to be named the mayor of Portage Park.

The pet election also collected nearly 1,200 items for the Irving Park Community Food Pantry.