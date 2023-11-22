Jury hears more evidence of former Ald. Ed Burke's alleged attempt to shake down Burger King owners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How much pressure did former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke (14th) apply to the owner of a billion-dollar chain of Burger King restaurants to help him get clearance for a construction job? That was the centerpiece of Wednesday's testimony in the racketeering and bribery case surrounding the city's longest-serving and once most-powerful alderman.

Shoukat Dhanani, the owner of hundreds of Burger Kings — including a restaurant in Burke's ward — testified that he felt he had to give Burke his property tax business to secure a construction permit. He said the pressure and request he received from Burke was something he's never seen from any public official anywhere in the United States.

Dhanani owns 150 Burger King locations in the Chicago area alone, a massive business Burke wanted to land for his private law firm – as captured on FBI wiretaps.

"I'd also like to get some of his law business," Burke said in a recorded phone call played for the jury, adding "I hear he's got 300 Burger Kings" in Chicago. "So he's somebody you and I should try and get to know."

Dhanani was trying to renovate the Burger King at 41st and Pulaski in 2017. Burke's office stalled the necessary permitting, only to green light it after Dhanani promised to send him business, as noted in a letter from Burke's assistant to the Dhanani group to "reach out regarding real estate tax appeal work in the metropolitan Chicago area."

"I told the FBI I felt I would have to give the alderman our property tax business for our permit to get going," Dhanani testified on Wednesday.

Prosecutor: "Had a local councilman anywhere in the U.S. asked to personally meet with you about a building permit? Do you recall any other instance like that?"

Dhanani: "No."

Prosecutor: "Had you had another public official take you to lunch?"

Dhanani: "No, I don't think so."

Prosecutor: "In all your years, had you ever had a public official ask you to hire their private business after you sought their approval for a permit?"

Dhanani: "No."

Burke's team hammered home that, despite promises to do so, Dhanani never hired Burke's firm, and in the end the permit cleared and the job was finished.

Defense attorney: "[Burke] didn't demand that you give him legal business otherwise he would hold up your remodeling?"

Dhanani: "No"

Defense attorney: "He never says, 'hey you promised me legal work, where is it?'"

Dhanani: "That is correct."

Defense attorney: "You never gave Burke business and you still got your permit?"

Dhanani: "Yes"

Testimony wrapped up early on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving break. The trial is set to resume on Monday, when federal prosecutors will continue making their case on the alleged Burger King scheme, one of four "episodes" in which Burke is accused of shaking down businessmen and others.

