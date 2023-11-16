Corruption trial against former Chicago Ald. Ed Burke resumes Thursday

Corruption trial against Former Ald. Ed Burke continues Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The corruption trial against former Chicago 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke is expected to pick back up again on Thursday.

Jury selection is expected to wrap up with opening statements happening shortly after.

The trial's been on hold since one of the attorneys involved came down with COVID last week.

Burke was the longest-serving and once the most powerful member of the City Council. He stepped away from politics last year after 54 years representing his Southwest Side ward.