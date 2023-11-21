Prosecutors raise allegations involving Field Museum, Burger King franchise at former Ald. Burke's trial

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal prosecutors shifted gears in the trial of former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) on Tuesday – moving from allegations involving the Field Museum to allegations that Chicago's longest-serving alderman traded political favors for law firm business with a local Burger King franchisee.

Burke is facing a 14-count indictment charging him with racketeering, bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion, and other charges.

As CBS 2 Political Reporter Chris Tye reported, jurors have now heard several examples of Burke in his own words on secret recordings – walking a fine line of wanting a favor or wanting business in exchange for the use of Burke's sizable political muscle.

Early Tuesday, the final piece of the prosecution's case involving the Field Museum of Natural History was buttoned. Burke had been upset after an internship application Burke set in motion for his goddaughter fell through the cracks at the museum.

On the witness stand, former Field Museum President Richard LaRiviere said of Burke's possibly scuttling of an upcoming rate hike: "I suppose he could withhold his support if he was angry enough — and embarrassed enough, about the museums handling of [the internship]."

An assistant U.S. Attorney asked: "Were you understanding him tying the two together - the internship and fee proposal?"

"Yes," LaRiviere said.

The feds then turned to the Burger King portion of the case – in which they allege Burke traded political favors for contracts with his private law firm.

Burger King franchisee Shoukat Dhanani said a building permit to renovate the store at 42nd Street and Pulaski Road was being held up by Burke's office over big-rig trucks parking in the lot.

Burke told him, "Activists are giving me aggravation about it."

Dhanani said until that time, he had never received complaints about that problem at all.

In a wiretapped conversation with a political associate in Texas - where Dhanani is from - Burke said: "I'd also like to get some of his law business, and get him involved here in Chicago. I hear he's got 300 Burger Kings…. He's someone you and I should try to get to know."

In setting up a which restaurant to host a lunch meeting with the fast-food owners Burke says to his assistant: "[T]hey might be Muslim. If they have any dietary restrictions…. I don't think we'll be serving them Polish sausage or sauerkraut."

After receiving a building permit from the city to remodel the Burger King, the project was stopped after the feds said Burke was upset his firm not gotten any business.

One of Dhanani's staffers wrote him: "I know these guys are very powerful and can make life difficult for all our Chicago stores… and I don't want to take this risk until we discuss everything. Let's hope they don't send the health department to mess around with us."

The jury also saw undercover FBI photos of the meeting between Burke and Dhanani at Burger King.

Burke's defense team addressed Dhanani aggressively Tuesday afternoon – making three big points.

First, the defense said Burke never demanded law work in exchange for his help with the Burger King. Second, the defense said it was the franchisee – not Burke – that initiated the contact originally. Third, the defense said the law firm that Burke ran was never hired by the franchisee – and still, the Burger King project was completed.