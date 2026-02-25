Jury awards $5.74 million in damages to family over botched Chicago police raid in 2018

A jury on Wednesday awarded $5.74 million in damages to a Chicago family who accused police of violating their civil rights in a botched raid of their home in 2018.

Ebony Tate and her family filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the officers involved in the raid, accusing police of breaking down their door in the Back of the Yards neighborhood in August 2018, and pointing guns at them. Investigations found officers were in the wrong house and did not properly vet information from a paid informant.

The family said they've been living with trauma of the botched raid ever since.

In addition to the $5.74 million in damages awarded by the jury, the city already spent $600,000 on legal fees for private law firms to defend the officers involved before the trial began.

During the three-week trial, Tate's mother, Cynthia Eason, testified that officers pointed guns at her and her entire family, calling that day the most terrifying night of her life.

Eason pointed to her temple as she described how she, Tate, and Tate's four children were treated by officers during the botched raid.

"He put his gun here," she told the jury, demonstrating how she says one officer pointed a gun at her face.

She also broke down in tears when she said she witnessed officers pointing guns at her daughter and grandchildren.

"I thought they were going to shoot her," she said.

Eason also testified that police forced her outside in a state of undress in front of her neighbors, making her stand outside in a T-shirt and underwear. She said she was forced to wait 30 minutes before a paramedic brought her a medical sheet to cover up with.

The family's attorneys have argued the botched raid is part of a systemic problem within CPD, saying officers have a pattern of using excessive force against children.

Attorneys for the officers involved in the lawsuit have denied misconduct and said "not a single officer pointed a gun" at anyone in the home.

The raid happened before Chicago police officers were required to wear body cameras, so there was no video footage of the raid, leaving jurors to weigh whether they believed the family's testimony, or the testimony of the officers who raided the apartment.