14-year-old boy shot while walking in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in East Garfield Park. 

Chicago police said the teen was walking, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, when someone in a car opened fire. 

The teen was struck in the arm and leg, but is expected to make a full recovery from physical injuries.  

During the investigation, police marked at least 40 shell casings at the scene. Police are still searching for the shooter.   

First published on June 20, 2023 / 6:55 AM

