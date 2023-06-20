14-year-old boy shot while walking in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized Monday night after a shooting in East Garfield Park.
Chicago police said the teen was walking, in the 100 block of North Washington Avenue, when someone in a car opened fire.
The teen was struck in the arm and leg, but is expected to make a full recovery from physical injuries.
During the investigation, police marked at least 40 shell casings at the scene. Police are still searching for the shooter.
