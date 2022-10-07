Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting begins Friday at two Chicago locations

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting begins Friday in the city of Chicago - but you can't go to your normal voting site just yet.

Two locations will be open - the Loop supersite at 191 North Clark and the Chicago Board of Elections office at 69 West Washington.

Early voting at Chicago's 50 ward sites starts on Oct. 24 and early voting begins for suburban Cook County voters on Oct. 12 also at 69 West Washington.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 7:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.