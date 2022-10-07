Early voting begins Friday at two Chicago locations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Early voting begins Friday in the city of Chicago - but you can't go to your normal voting site just yet.

Two locations will be open - the Loop supersite at 191 North Clark and the Chicago Board of Elections office at 69 West Washington.

Early voting at Chicago's 50 ward sites starts on Oct. 24 and early voting begins for suburban Cook County voters on Oct. 12 also at 69 West Washington.